Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Up to $11.99

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $16.82. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 133,161 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 276,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

