Pickle Finance Price Down 3.6% This Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.61 or 0.00015940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $14.12 million and $2.56 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00038086 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,859,870 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,699 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

