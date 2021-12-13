BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.81

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.81 and last traded at $38.69, with a volume of 8192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

BIGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 1.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $682,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $482,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,550 shares of company stock worth $9,195,235. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 17.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in BigCommerce by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BigCommerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

