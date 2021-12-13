Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 3,560.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ PCOM traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,416. The company has a market capitalization of $261.50 million, a PE ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. Points International has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.70 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Points International will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Points International makes up about 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

