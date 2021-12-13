Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.27

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 1433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,443.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 212,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 199,115 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $689,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

