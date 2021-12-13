Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 7,900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCHF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.86. 35,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,508. Benchmark Metals has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a s a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses in the operation of Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

