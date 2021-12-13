Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 7,900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCHF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.86. 35,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,508. Benchmark Metals has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83.
