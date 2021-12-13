Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 5,258.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SEEMF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.15. 24,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,563. Seeing Machines has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Ltd. engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. It operates through the following business segment: Automotive, Off-Road, Fleet, Aviation, Scientific Advances, and Other. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events.

