iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.96

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 2346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2,452.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 856,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 374,778 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,531,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after acquiring an additional 347,488 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 278.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 344,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 312,041 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.