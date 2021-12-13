Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $352.69

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $352.69 and last traded at $352.69, with a volume of 2752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $348.00.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

Get Public Storage alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after purchasing an additional 423,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $81,466,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Public Storage by 124.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,669,000 after purchasing an additional 260,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Public Storage by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.