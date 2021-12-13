Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.43.

BNTX stock traded up $17.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.47. 21,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,306. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of -1.25. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.