Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 20.0% in the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $231,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $151,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,845 shares of company stock valued at $14,067,455 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $2.95 on Monday, reaching $135.16. 3,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.90 and a beta of 0.37. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

