Carret Asset Management LLC Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brightworth boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 12,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.5% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 190,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 708,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,600,000 after buying an additional 69,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.72. 228,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,042,904. The stock has a market cap of $218.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.