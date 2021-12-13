LVZ Inc. Buys Shares of 2,858 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $82.16 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $82.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

