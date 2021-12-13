Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after acquiring an additional 800,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 125.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after acquiring an additional 564,585 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,296 shares of company stock worth $41,929,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $3.75 on Monday, hitting $202.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,232. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of -211.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.96.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

