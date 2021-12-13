LVZ Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 250.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,357 shares during the period. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $51.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.