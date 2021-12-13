Brightworth Buys 117 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brightworth boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after acquiring an additional 578,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after acquiring an additional 391,897 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $320.44. 4,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,801. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

