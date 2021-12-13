MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 41,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,472,061. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 2.38. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.