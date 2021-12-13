Brightworth Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,626. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.