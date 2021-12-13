Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Brightworth

Brightworth raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 426.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE MO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.79. 28,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,004,328. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

