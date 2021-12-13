XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,936 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.51% of XPO Logistics worth $46,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $75.72 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

