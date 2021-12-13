$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings. iStar posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

STAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. iStar has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iStar by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

