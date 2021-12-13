Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,885 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $28,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after buying an additional 512,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,885,000 after buying an additional 252,286 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,308,000 after buying an additional 239,125 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $264.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.17. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.16 and a 52 week high of $265.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

