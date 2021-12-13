NatWest Group plc Acquires 786 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 54.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Linde were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 32.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $334.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $340.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.38 and its 200 day moving average is $307.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

