Lambda Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006946 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,520,591,623 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

