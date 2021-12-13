DXdao Achieves Market Cap of $31.23 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $633.28 or 0.01320133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $31.23 million and $194,847.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.57 or 0.00386836 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010764 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

