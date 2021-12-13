Nervos Network (CKB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.12 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $613.00 million and approximately $15.12 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,971.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.36 or 0.08180665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.00314812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.20 or 0.00915553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00074287 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.99 or 0.00396042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.00262979 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,795,811,634 coins and its circulating supply is 28,993,030,479 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

