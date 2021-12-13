$254.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce $254.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.69 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $90.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $798.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $816.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($45.70) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 134,953 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 16,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,421. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $327.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.11.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

