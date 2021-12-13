Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $68.78 on Monday. Braze has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

