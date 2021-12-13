Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $344.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

