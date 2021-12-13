$0.45 EPS Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.74. 504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.77. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $62.08 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.