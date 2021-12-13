State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $56,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,792,000 after buying an additional 136,142 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $606,688,000 after buying an additional 121,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.12. 1,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,572. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.55 and its 200-day moving average is $263.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

