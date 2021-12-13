Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $83.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

