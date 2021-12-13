Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.58. 406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.42. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.09.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $445,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $719,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,558. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $100,410,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 191.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 465.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965,757 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

