EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $87,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $704.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $639.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.39 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,386 shares of company stock worth $49,327,073. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

