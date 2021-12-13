Alethea Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Alethea Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88.

