Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Short Interest Update

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATVC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.50.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 0.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 326,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,527,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 201.4% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 98,912 shares during the period.

About Tribe Capital Growth Corp I

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

