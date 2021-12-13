CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Short Interest Down 93.3% in November

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the November 15th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFVI traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,317. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth about $1,848,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,421,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,480,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,331,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

