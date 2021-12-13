Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, an increase of 2,610.1% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAH. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $966,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $725,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,388,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,830,000.

ACAH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,712. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

