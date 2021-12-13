Alethea Capital Management LLC Takes $736,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Yum! Brands makes up approximately 0.6% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 421,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 101.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.42.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $133.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average is $124.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.