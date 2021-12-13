Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,402 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $34,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $317.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $226.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

