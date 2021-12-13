Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Hess has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hess to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.
Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $79.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 2.01.
In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
