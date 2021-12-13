Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Hess has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hess to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $79.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

