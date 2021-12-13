American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. American Software posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMSWA. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $785.93 million, a P/E ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 0.65. American Software has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $33.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

