Fiduciary Group LLC Has $8.07 Million Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $64.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

