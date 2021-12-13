GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $85.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,151,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

