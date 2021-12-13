Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. AON accounts for 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of AON by 28.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 11.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 14.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in AON by 25.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 21.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $293.67 on Monday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

