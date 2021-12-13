Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT at $4,168.00

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,168.00.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 2,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,444.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,437.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,427.38. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.