Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,627,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $70.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

