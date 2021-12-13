Investors Research Corp Purchases 2,370 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000.

IGLB stock opened at $70.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $73.08.

