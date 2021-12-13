Investors Research Corp Invests $145,000 in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 23.38.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

NASDAQ EVCM opened at 16.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 18.28. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of 14.87 and a twelve month high of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer bought 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM).

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.