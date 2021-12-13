Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 52,815 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $16.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

